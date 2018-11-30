Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Dealing with upper-body issue
McDonagh is considered day-to-day with an upper-body injury.
It appears as though McDonagh didn't suffer a major injury when he was boarded by Buffalo's Jack Eichel during Thursday's 5-4 win over the Sabres, but at this point he should probably be considered questionable at best for Saturday's matchup with the Panthers. If McDonagh's unable to go, Slater Koekkoek will likely draw into the lineup against Florida.
