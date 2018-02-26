McDonagh (upper body) was traded from the Rangers along with J.T. Miller in exchange for Vladislav Namestnikov, Brett Howden, Libor Hajek, a first-round pick, and a conditional second-round pick, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.

The deal was the biggest of Monday, hands down. While the Bolts had to surrender quite a few valuable assets, in return they're getting one of the sport's best lock-down defenders for the remainder of this season and will also have him under contract for a very reasonable $4.7 million in 2018-19. Aside from the 2013-14 campaign, McDonagh has failed to reach double-digit goal totals, but he's still a capable point producer. In 49 games this season, the former Wisconsin Badger has logged 26 points and a plus-7 rating for a middling Rangers squad. It's unclear how the upper-body injury McDonagh is carrying will affect his status for Monday's game against Toronto or Wednesday's game against Buffalo, though that information should be made available once the defender links up with his new team.