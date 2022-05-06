McDonagh has averaged 20:44 in the first two games of the Round 1 series against Toronto, and has delivered seven blocked shots, five hits, two shot attempts and one shot on goal.

McDonagh is a shutdown rock on the Tampa blue line, so his contributions won't appear on the offensive side of the ledger. But his value is clear -- he received three votes for the Conn Smythe Trophy last year as playoff MVP in a pure defensive role. McDonagh is the NHL leader in postseason appearances (162) since his debut in 2010-11 and has remarkably played in the playoffs every season in his career. He will be counted on to shut down Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner as the series turns to two games in the Sunshine State.