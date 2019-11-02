Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Deposits first goal of season
McDonagh scored a goal and blocked a pair of shots in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Islanders.
McDonagh lit the lamp for the first time this season when his long range deflected off an Islanders defenseman in front late in the third period. With points in back-to-back games, McDonagh now has a goal and four assists through his first 13 games.
