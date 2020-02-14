McDonagh (lower body) was placed on injured reserve, per the NHL media site.

McDonagh already missed the last four games due to his lower-body injury and could be sidelined longer considering he hasn't begun skating yet, per Caley Chelios of the Lightning's official site. The blueliner's absence, along with that of Jan Rutta (lower body), will see Braydon Coburn and Luke Schenn remain in the lineup.