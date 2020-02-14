Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Designated for injured reserve
McDonagh (lower body) was placed on injured reserve, per the NHL media site.
McDonagh already missed the last four games due to his lower-body injury and could be sidelined longer considering he hasn't begun skating yet, per Caley Chelios of the Lightning's official site. The blueliner's absence, along with that of Jan Rutta (lower body), will see Braydon Coburn and Luke Schenn remain in the lineup.
More News
-
Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Facing multi-week absence•
-
Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Unable to play Saturday•
-
Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Done for night•
-
Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Adds assist in lopsided win•
-
Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Takes regular shift in return•
-
Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Ready to return•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.