McDonagh (upper body) joined practice Thursday in a regular jersey, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

McDonagh is still not expected to return until Tuesday's matchup with Ottawa at the earliest, but his full participation at practice is certainly a good sign. The blueliner has yet to suit up for his new team due to his upper-body problem and last saw action Feb. 7 against Boston. Considering the Lightning have given up 10 goals in their previous two outings, McDonagh's debut can't come soon enough.