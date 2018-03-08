Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Ditches non-contact sweater
McDonagh (upper body) joined practice Thursday in a regular jersey, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
McDonagh is still not expected to return until Tuesday's matchup with Ottawa at the earliest, but his full participation at practice is certainly a good sign. The blueliner has yet to suit up for his new team due to his upper-body problem and last saw action Feb. 7 against Boston. Considering the Lightning have given up 10 goals in their previous two outings, McDonagh's debut can't come soon enough.
More News
-
Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Not quite ready to debut with Tampa Bay•
-
Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Practices in no-contact jersey•
-
Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Firm timetable set for Bolts debut•
-
Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Still 5-to-7 days away in recovery•
-
Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Dealt to Bolts•
-
Rangers' Ryan McDonagh: Out again Friday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...