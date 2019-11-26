Play

McDonagh collected a pair of assists, one shorthanded, in Monday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

McDonagh also blocked three shots in the win, most of any skater. The two assists give the veteran eight points in 21 games this season, one that's seen McDonagh's production dip to more modest levels; he's still a solid option most nights, especially in formats that "dig" shot blocks.

More News
Our Latest Stories