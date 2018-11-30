Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Exits with apparent injury
McDonagh left Thursday's game against the Sabres after suffering an undisclosed injury, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
McDonagh appeared to suffer the injury when he took a hard hit from Buffalo's Jack Eichel during the first period of Thursday's contest. The former Ranger was able to skate off the ice and head into the locker room under his own power, but he didn't return for the start of the second period. Another update on McDonagh's status should surface ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Panthers.
More News
-
Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Scores, dishes two assists•
-
Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Notches 200th assist•
-
Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Trio of assists in win•
-
Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Registers three helpers for season high•
-
Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Nets first goal in big night•
-
Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Runs out of apples in road win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 9
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...