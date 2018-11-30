McDonagh left Thursday's game against the Sabres after suffering an undisclosed injury, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

McDonagh appeared to suffer the injury when he took a hard hit from Buffalo's Jack Eichel during the first period of Thursday's contest. The former Ranger was able to skate off the ice and head into the locker room under his own power, but he didn't return for the start of the second period. Another update on McDonagh's status should surface ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Panthers.