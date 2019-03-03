Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Fifth point in last 14 games
McDonagh netted the game winner in a 5-1 win over the Senators on Saturday night.
McDonagh's scoring pace was much higher earlier in the season, but he has slowed of late. It's his first point in five games and just his fifth in 14 games. McDonagh remains a fantastic all-round defender for the Bolts, but his fantasy value is restricted to deeper formats at this point. Even with such an overall amazing season underway.
