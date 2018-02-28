McDonagh (upper body) is targeting a March 6 return against the Panthers, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

After nearly eight years of service time with the Rangers, McDonagh was acquired by the playoff-bound Lightning ahead of Monday's trade deadline. The Bolts are the early favorites to claim their second Stanley Cup, and their fans should be clamoring to see exactly how McDonagh fits into the plans. He'll assuredly be deployed on the man advantage, and the rearguard's two-way skills should be put on display as well. This season, prior to the trade, the Minnesota native added two goals, 24 assists, 129 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating over 49 games. If you've been eyeing McDonagh as a potential trade candidate in fantasy leagues, you'd likely get the highest return for him while he's still hurting, so act fast.