McDonagh scored a shorthanded goal on two shots and blocked four shots in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Rangers.
McDonagh's goal was his first of the season and his first shortie since the 2016-17 campaign. The 35-year-old blueliner snapped a seven-game point drought with the tally. He's been a defensive stalwart with a little supporting offense, earning 10 points, 33 shots on net, 67 blocked shots and a plus-21 rating over 33 appearances in 2024-25.
