Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Focusing on defense not offense
McDonagh has gone 13 games without a point.
It's not an indication of his value to the team, but it's a definite blow to fantasy owners who invested in him after last season's Norris-caliber work. McDonagh's role has morphed into a clear shutdown role and he's really good at that. But his offense has dried up -- he has just nine points (one goal, eight assists) in 35 games. McDonagh does retain a tiny bit of fantasy value, though, but only if your league counts blocked shots. He has 73, which -- combined with a tiny bit of offense and a positive plus-minus -- makes him a solid last-spot stabilizer for your team.
More News
-
Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Double dips in win•
-
Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Deposits first goal of season•
-
Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Sets up OT winner•
-
Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Impressing in shutdown role•
-
Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Norris-caliber season crumbles•
-
Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Sets career mark in points•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.