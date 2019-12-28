McDonagh has gone 13 games without a point.

It's not an indication of his value to the team, but it's a definite blow to fantasy owners who invested in him after last season's Norris-caliber work. McDonagh's role has morphed into a clear shutdown role and he's really good at that. But his offense has dried up -- he has just nine points (one goal, eight assists) in 35 games. McDonagh does retain a tiny bit of fantasy value, though, but only if your league counts blocked shots. He has 73, which -- combined with a tiny bit of offense and a positive plus-minus -- makes him a solid last-spot stabilizer for your team.