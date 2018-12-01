Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Game-time call
McDonagh (upper body) will be a game-time decision for Saturday's road tilt against the Panthers, Diana C. Nearhos of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
McDonagh reportedly took to the ice for an optional morning skate, but we're not likely to hear word on his official status for the upcoming contest until warmups.
More News
-
Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Dealing with upper-body issue•
-
Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Exits with apparent injury•
-
Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Scores, dishes two assists•
-
Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Notches 200th assist•
-
Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Trio of assists in win•
-
Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Registers three helpers for season high•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...