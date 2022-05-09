McDonagh logged an assist, three hits, two blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Maple Leafs in Game 4.

McDonagh helped out on a Ross Colton empty-net goal at 17:44 of the third period. The assist was McDonagh's second in as many games. The 32-year-old continues to make an impact with his body, logging 10 hits and 10 blocked shots through four playoff contests, though his scoring contributions will likely be only on an occasional basis.