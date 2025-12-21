McDonagh had a goal and an assist Saturday in a 6-4 win over the Hurricanes.

McDonagh made a nifty move early in the third period, breaking through two defenders and slipping the puck between Pyotr Kochetkov's pads to make it 4-4. It was a goal scorer's goal. The points are McDonagh's first after missing five weeks due to injury. He's going to eat a lot of ice time with Victor Hedman (elbow) out until February, so scoop him off the wire.