McDonagh has been dealing with what general manager Julian Brisebois described as a "mangled" finger but should make a full recovery, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports Tuesday.

McDonagh managed just five points in 23 postseason contests and was held to just one assist in the Stanley Cup Finals. At this point in his career, the 33-year-old McDonagh probably shouldn't be expected to put up 40-plus points but should still offer decent mid-range fantasy value with his ceiling likely in the 25-30 range.