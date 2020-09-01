McDonagh (undisclosed) had one shot with six hits and three blocks in Monday's 3-2 double-overtime win over Boston in Game 5.

McDonagh hadn't played since Game 1 due to his ailment, but he was immediately thrust back into a heavy role with nearly 32 minutes of ice time in Game 5. He provided a gritty effort with his six hits and three blocks and led Tampa Bay's defenseman with 3:25 of penalty-killing time. The 31-year-old McDonagh has three assists in 10 playoff games.