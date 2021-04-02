McDonagh (lower body) returned to game action Thursday night and fired one shot in 25:25 in a 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets.
McDonagh last played March 21, so it was good to see him back in uniform and patrolling the ice. He doesn't put up many points, but his steady, stabilizing presence is critical to the Bolts success on the ice.
