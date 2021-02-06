McDonagh supplied an assist, three hits and two shots on goal in Friday's 3-1 win over the Red Wings.
McDonagh had the secondary helper on Barclay Goodrow's empty-netter in the third period. The assist gave McDonagh four points to go with 19 shots, 14 hits and 13 blocked shots in nine contests this season. A sturdy defender, McDonagh has plenty of value to the Lightning, but his scoring output is a little low by fantasy standards.
