Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Impressing in shutdown role
McDonagh has no points, but a plus-4 rating in the Lightning's first three games.
He's paired with Eric Cernak and the duo are an impressive shutdown pairing. But the growth of Mikhail Sergachev's game offensively means McDonagh isn't getting the same opportunities. He's still a great veteran presence, but his fantasy value may take a hit this season.
