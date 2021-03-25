McDonagh (lower body) won't be an option against Dallas on Thursday and is slated to miss the rest of the team's road trip, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

Considering McDonagh has managed just one goal in his last 23 contests, fantasy players shouldn't be banking on him producing much in the way of offensive value. Still, the defender can certainly rack up defensive stats, as he has registered 64 blocks and 41 hits in 31 games this season. Andreas Borgman figures to remain in the lineup while McDonagh is sidelined.