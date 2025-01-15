McDonagh took a puck to the face and didn't finish Tuesday's game versus the Bruins, Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun reports.
McDonagh ended up with 14:38 of ice time prior to his exit. The 35-year-old's status was not updated after the contest. If McDonagh can't play Thursday against the Ducks, the Lightning will likely need to make a roster move for a defenseman.
More News
-
Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Provides helper in win•
-
Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Two assists help to reach milestone•
-
Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: First goal of season comes on PK•
-
Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Secures assist in win•
-
Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: First multi-pointer of season•
-
Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Logs assist in win•