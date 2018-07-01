Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Inks seven-year extension
McDonagh signed a seven-year contract extension with the Lightning worth $6.75 million annually, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports. The deal will go into effect starting in the 2019-20 season.
The Lightning acquired McDonagh in a blockbuster trade near last season's trade deadline and the team has now locked him up until he's 37 years old. The 29-year-old blueliner wasn't too spectacular with his new team last season, scoring just two goals and three points in 17 regular season games and five assists in 17 postseason contests. Still, McDonagh has proven to be a very strong and consistent two-way defenseman and should get back to scoring 30-plus points.
