McDonagh (undisclosed) left Thursday's game versus the Bruins after a blocked shot, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
McDonagh was unable to return to the contest. The 32-year-old plays a key role in the Lightning's top four on defense, though he's more of a defensive presence, so fantasy managers aren't as likely to miss him if he's forced to miss games. The Lightning's next game is Saturday versus the Red Wings.
