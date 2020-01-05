Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Leaves Saturday night
McDonagh (undisclosed) will not return to Saturday's game against Ottawa.
There were no specifics given as to what caused McDonagh's night to end prematurely, but he is done and we'll have to wait to find out more. The Lightning play again Sunday, so McDonagh doesn't have much time to get healthy and could be forced to sit when Tampa Bay takes on Carolina to finish the weekend.
