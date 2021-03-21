McDonagh suffered a lower-body injury during Sunday's game versus the Panthers and won't return, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

McDonagh logged just 6:38 of ice time before exiting. The extent of his injury is unclear, but the Lightning should provide an update before Tuesday's road game versus the Stars. McDonagh has recorded eight points through 30 games, so his absence shouldn't affect the fantasy realm too much.