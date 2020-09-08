McDonagh scored a goal in Monday's 8-2 win over the Islanders in Game 1.

McDonagh's tally was the Lightning's third of the game, which ultimately stood as the game-winner. The 31-year-old blueliner has mustered four points, 23 shots on net and 23 blocked shots through 11 appearances. While McDonagh can chip in on offense, his primary purpose is defense when he's on the ice.