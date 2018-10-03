Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Lining up on second pairing
McDonagh has been practicing with Anton Stralman on the Lightning's second pairing, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
McDonagh struggled after the Rangers sent him to Tampa Bay, scoring just two goals and one assist in 14 games. Part of the issue was his lack of power-play minutes, and it's not clear if he'll be able to earn that role back. Still, McDonagh has had plenty of time to find chemistry with his Tampa Bay teammates, so he should be expected to at least eclipse 30 points with the Lightning, but his $6.75 million AAV contract calls for at least 40.
