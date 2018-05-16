Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Makes up for defensive struggles
McDonagh blocked four shots Tuesday in a 4-2 road win over the Capitals to take Game 3 of the conference finals.
The American defenseman missed the scoresheet for the fifth consecutive game, but he was terrific defensively, highlight by a heads-up play that saw McDonagh bat down an Evgeny Kuznetsov shot on the penalty kill. Tampa still has work to do as it's down 2-1 in the series, though it was nice to see McDonagh -- who's averaging 22:21 in the playoffs -- bouncing back from a terrible Game 2 performance in which he posted a minus-3 rating at home.
More News
-
Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Closes first round with four points•
-
Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Three assists in two playoff wins•
-
Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Little production despite high ice time•
-
Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Solid debut with Bolts•
-
Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Will debut Saturday•
-
Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Cleared for contact•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...