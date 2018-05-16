McDonagh blocked four shots Tuesday in a 4-2 road win over the Capitals to take Game 3 of the conference finals.

The American defenseman missed the scoresheet for the fifth consecutive game, but he was terrific defensively, highlight by a heads-up play that saw McDonagh bat down an Evgeny Kuznetsov shot on the penalty kill. Tampa still has work to do as it's down 2-1 in the series, though it was nice to see McDonagh -- who's averaging 22:21 in the playoffs -- bouncing back from a terrible Game 2 performance in which he posted a minus-3 rating at home.