Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Most productive season of career
McDonagh has 21 points, including 18 assists, in 32 games with the Lightning.
He is having the most productive season of his career. Right now, McDonagh is on pace to deliver his first 50-plus point season. Some of this is due to Victor Hedman's absence due to injury earlier this season. But McDonagh has been delivering with Hedman in the lineup. Keep him rolling.
