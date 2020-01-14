McDonagh (upper body) won't play Tuesday against L.A., but he's hoping he'll be ready to return at some point during Tampa Bay's upcoming two-game road trip, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

McDonagh will miss a sixth straight game Tuesday, but he could be ready to rejoin the lineup as soon as Thursday against Minnesota. Another update on 30-year-old blueliner, who's picked up 11 points in 40 games this campaign, should surface prior to that contest.