Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Nearing return, won't play Saturday
McDonagh (lower body) skated in a regular jersey Saturday but is unlikely to make his return later in the day against Boston, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
McDonagh appears right on the edge of making his return but won't do so Saturday. The Lightning will be right back in action Sunday in Detroit, and McDonagh could be back in the lineup as soon as that game if things break right.
