McDonagh scored a goal and added two assists -- one coming on the man advantage -- in Tuesday's 8-3 win over the Devils. He also chipped in five shots on goal, three hits and three blocked shots.

McDonagh stuffed the scoresheet to the brim in his biggest night of the 2018-19 season to date. Prior to Tuesday, he had just four assists in 10 games, but this offensive breakout might be what he needed to get back on track.