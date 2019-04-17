Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Norris-caliber season crumbles
McDonagh finished minus-6 in four playoff games in Tampa's first-round loss to Columbus.
McDonagh's game absolutely crumbled in the postseason. He was forced into the role of top dawg with Victor Hedman out with injury and he looked lost. He just couldn't handle the Jackets ferocious forecheck. McDonagh finished the regular season with a career-best 46 games. Don't let the postseason cloud your view next draft. With Hedman back in the saddle next season, McDonagh will be protected enough to deliver fantasy value.
