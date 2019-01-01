Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Norris-caliber work continues
McDonagh is tied for 19th in the NHL with 23 points (three goals, 20 assists) and is in the midst of a Norris-caliber season.
The Norris typically goes to the defender with big offensive numbers, so McDonagh is in tough to earn the nomination. But he doesn't get the power-play time or offensive zone starts that other blueliners get. McDonagh just gets the toughest matchups -- like Connor McDavid, Taylor Hall, Nathan MacKinnon and Auston Matthews -- and keeps them off the scoresheet. This is a season for the ages for McDonagh and he's contributing enough offense to be fantasy worthy.
