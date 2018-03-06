Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Not quite ready to debut with Tampa Bay
McDonagh (upper body) continues to skate in a non-contact jersey, per Lightning coach Jon Cooper, who adds that the next update on the defenseman will surface toward the end of this week.
Due to this injury, the Bolts haven't been able to feature McDonagh in a game since acquiring him from the Rangers on the day of the trade deadline. Initially, it appeared that he would return Tuesday, but those plans have changed upon further evaluation. Once McDonagh does return, the power-play quarterback should be worth activating in all fantasy settings. After all, the Lightning run the league's top offense at 3.6 goals per game and they have the third-best rate in terms of converting man-advantage opportunities at 24.2 percent.
