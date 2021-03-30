According to coach Jon Cooper, McDonagh (lower body) is still a game or two away from returning, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
McDonagh will miss a fourth straight game Tuesday, but he's clearly nearing a return to action. Check back for another update on the 31-year-old blueliner's status once he's given the green light to rejoin the lineup.
