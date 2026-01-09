Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Not travelling with team
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McDonagh (undisclosed) will not travel with the team during their upcoming five-game road trip that begins Saturday in Philadelphia, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.
McDonagh has already missed the last six games after re-aggravating the undisclosed injury that cost him 18 games earlier in the season. The defenseman has four goals and eight points across 18 appearances this season.
