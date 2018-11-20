Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Notches 200th assist
McDonagh recorded an assist and four blocked shots in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Predators.
With his 12th helper of the year, McDonagh now has 200 career assists. The 29-year-old blueliner is adjusting well to his first full season with the Lightning and is on pace for a career-high 50 points.
