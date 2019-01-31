Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Notches 5-on-5 point
McDonagh collected an assist and had two shots in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to Pittsburgh.
The 29-year-old was able to pick up an assist in his second consecutive game. McDonagh pushed his point total up to 27 in 50 games, even though he averages just 48 seconds of power-play time per game. The American should continue to rack up points playing on the league's best team.
More News
-
Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Scores in rare loss•
-
Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Norris-caliber work continues•
-
Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Most productive season of career•
-
Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Suiting up Saturday•
-
Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Game-time call•
-
Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Dealing with upper-body issue•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 18
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...