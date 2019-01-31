McDonagh collected an assist and had two shots in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to Pittsburgh.

The 29-year-old was able to pick up an assist in his second consecutive game. McDonagh pushed his point total up to 27 in 50 games, even though he averages just 48 seconds of power-play time per game. The American should continue to rack up points playing on the league's best team.

