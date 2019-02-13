Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: One of NHL's best on blue line
McDonagh has four assists in his last 10 games.
McDonagh is on pace for just his second 40-point season. He quietly goes about his business, logging massive minutes against the opposition's best and chipping in points here and there. If he got power-play time, McDonagh would likely be headed for his first 50-point season. And a Norris nomination. He's been that good this season.
