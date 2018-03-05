McDonagh (upper body) practiced Monday wearing the red no-contact jersey.

McDonagh, who hasn't played since being traded from the Rangers to the Lightning, was aiming to return Tuesday against the Panthers. However, if he's wearing a no-contact jersey Monday it feels like a stretch to imagine him being good to go against Florida. The 28-year-old would probably love to return Thursday against the Rangers, but even that feels iffy based on this news.