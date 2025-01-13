McDonagh logged an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Penguins.

McDonagh has four helpers over his last three contests. The 35-year-old defenseman typically doesn't produce offense that consistently -- this is his longest streak of the season and likely won't last much longer. Overall, he has 14 points, 43 shots on net, 82 blocked shots and a plus-22 rating while filling a top-four role as a shutdown defender.