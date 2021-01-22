McDonagh picked up two assists in Thursday's 3-2 OT win over the Blue Jackets.

McDonagh is a fantastic defender on the ice and shows Norris-worthy defending. And he did deliver 46 points in 82 games in 2018-19. But his offensive game is middling at best. McDonagh delivered 12 points in 50 games last season. He'll deliver a bit more than that this year, but a lot less than in 2018-19.