McDonagh (lower body) will be activated off injured reserve and suit up in Sunday's contest against Detroit, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

McDonagh will finally return to the lineup after missing the past 14 games with the lower-body issue. He'll assume a lineup spot for Victor Hedman (undisclosed) who's set to miss Sunday's game. McDonagh will be a nice boost to the lineup for the Lightning, as he's racked up 12 points and a plus-17 rating in 48 appearances this campaign.