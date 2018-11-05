Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Registers three helpers for season high
McDonagh delivered three assists -- including a power-play helper -- in Sunday's 4-3 overtime road win over the Senators.
McDonagh matched a season high in points with this performance, helping the Bolts storm back from a 2-0 deficit and providing the secondary apple in overtime. While the top-pairing defenseman has 10 points (one goal, nine assists) through 14 games, he's been held without a point in eight contests thus far. In general, fantasy owners would appreciate more consistency from McDonagh.
