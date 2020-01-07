McDonagh (upper body) won't play Tuesday against Vancouver, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

McDonagh will miss a second straight game due to the upper-body injury he suffered during Saturday's win over Ottawa. The 30-year-old blueliner has yet to resume skating, so he can be considered out indefinitely until that occurs. McDonagh's been highly disappointing in 2019-20, picking up 11 points through 40 games after racking up nine goals and 46 points a season ago, so there likely aren't many fantasy owners tracking his availability at this point.