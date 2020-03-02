Head coach Jon Cooper said McDonagh (lower body) should return to practice this week, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

McDonagh hasn't played since sustaining the injury Feb. 6 against the Penguins, but he seems to be approaching a return. The Minnesota native has struggled this year with just 12 points over 48 games, so he likely won't be a hot commodity when the fantasy playoff period begins. Once McDonagh's ready to go, though, Braydon Coburn will likely come out of the lineup.