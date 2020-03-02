Play

Head coach Jon Cooper said McDonagh (lower body) should return to practice this week, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

McDonagh hasn't played since sustaining the injury Feb. 6 against the Penguins, but he seems to be approaching a return. The Minnesota native has struggled this year with just 12 points over 48 games, so he likely won't be a hot commodity when the fantasy playoff period begins. Once McDonagh's ready to go, though, Braydon Coburn will likely come out of the lineup.

