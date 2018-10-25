Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Runs out of apples in road win
McDonagh's three-game assist streak was snapped Wednesday, but the Lightning still took down the Avalanche on the road, 1-0.
McDonagh didn't see any power-play ice time in this game, though he did skate for 2:38 shorthanded to help stymie Colorado's power play, which ranks 10th in the league, even after getting shut down four times in this latest contest. Four helpers through eight games is a steady rate for a guy who's clearly in a lower offensive class than top-pairing defensive teammate Victor Hedman.
