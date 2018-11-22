Lightning's Ryan McDonagh: Scores, dishes two assists
McDonagh scored a goal and added two helpers in a 7-3 routing of the Panthers on Wednesday.
The Minnesota native has a pair of goals and 16 points in 22 games, currently on pace to shatter his career high of 43 points set during the 2013-14 campaign. McDonagh has quickly turned into a valuable fantasy asset in Tampa Bay's high-powered offense.
